A leading provider of telecommunication services in the middle east announced record profits in Q1 of 2023.
Oman’s data centre market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.6% during 2022-2028.
it is "unlikely" that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) approve a Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) takeover of CityFibre according to Jerry Dellis, equity analyst at Jefferies Equity Research.
NSSLGlobal has signed a three-year contract with MOL LNG Transport to roll out its new cyber and IT managed services.
Lumos is making a US$100 million investment in South Carolina’s Richland and Lexington Counties, to bring ultra-high-speed 100% fibre optic services across the greater Columbia area.
Alibaba says it will invest US$1 billion in Turkey for a logistics hub at Istanbul’s airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital of Ankara.
Bristol University is leading a new 6G R&D consortium that has been granted £12 million and involves the likes of Samsung, Ericsson and Nokia.
BT’s procurement arm, BT Sourced has placed over £2.5 million of third-party spend on Globality’s intelligent sourcing platform.
Orange will continue its heavy investment in Romania, following the completion of the spectrum auction organised by the country’s regulator ANCOM.
Partners Group has acquired EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure and will invest up to US$1.2 billion to fund the acquisition and buildout of existing and future data centre sites.
Vodafone has agreed to sell its Hungarian business in a deal worth US$1.8 billion, the company announced today.
Liberty Global, Telefonica and InfraVia Capital Partners have formed a joint venture (JV) that will build a new fibre network in the UK via a £4.5 billion cash injection.
Veon has completed a US$15 million investment as part of a Series A round of funding for Dastgyr, a Pakistani-based B2B e-commerce marketplace platform.
The total investment in global data centre infrastructure more than doubled in 2021 to US$53.8 billion.
Saudi Telecom Company (stc) shares rose by almost 10% following news of a potential capital increase proposal from its board.
BW Digital, an affiliate of BW Group, has completed its acquisition of Hawaiki Submarine Cable Limited Partnership and International Connectivity Services Limited (Hawaiki), for an undisclosed sum.
EcoDataCenter has invested SEK 1 billion (US$106 billion) in building a new data centre.
Triple Point investment trust Digital Infrastructure 9 has acquired a data centre in the Nordics for €135 million from Finnish data centre and cloud services platform, Ficolo.
