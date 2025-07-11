Insider Access: How can the data centre sector improve public acceptability?

In response to this mounting pressure, a recent panel, chaired by Luisa Cardini of techUK, brought together key figures in the data infrastructure industry to explore how the sector can improve public acceptability.

The discussion illuminated a wide range of issues: from public misconceptions and media portrayals to regulatory challenges and community engagement strategies.

Speakers

Luisa Cardini, head of data centres programme - techUK (moderator)

Martin Romo, senior director, economic development & policy - Rowan Digital Infrastructure

Phillip Marangella, chief marketing & product officer - EdgeConneX

Emma Fryer, director for public policy Europe - CyrusOne

Garry Connolly, founder, Digital Infrastructure Ireland

Sultan Alowais, vice president – international execution - Khazna

The perception problem

Gary Connolly of Digital Infrastructure Ireland opened the discussion with a frank assessment of the sector’s communication shortcomings. Drawing attention to the industry's technical focus, Connolly noted: “Nobody cares about PUE, or ‘please use English’ as we call it.”

He argued that the public remains uninterested in the technical ‘what’ of data centres and disconnected from the ‘why’, the purpose they serve in society. “We’re lacking the sizzle,” Connolly observed, criticising the sector’s failure to convey the human benefits enabled by digital infrastructure.

Emma Fryer of CyrusOne supported this point with insights drawn from extensive myth-busting in her career. She identified three prevalent myths: that the internet runs by magic, that data centres are trivial or frivolous, and that they can be built anywhere. “People rarely connect the digital services they depend on every minute of every day to the industrial-scale infrastructure required to deliver them,” Fryer said.

This disconnect was substantiated by a CyrusOne study, which surveyed 13,000 people across seven European countries. Fryer explained that while 93% of respondents held neutral or positive views of data centres, only 51% could correctly define what a data centre was. “In the UK, that figure was the lowest, despite the market’s size,” she remarked, highlighting the public’s limited understanding of digital infrastructure’s role.

Reframing the narrative

Phillip Marangella of EdgeConneX echoed Fryer's view, advocating for better storytelling that focuses on relatable examples. “Think during COVID, if it wasn’t for data centres, we couldn’t have continued our lives,” he argued. He stressed that data centres support daily activities ranging from education and streaming to emergency services and agriculture, and that these connections must be made clearer to the public.

Sultan Alowais of Khazna added that the sector must communicate its foundational role in enabling technologies such as AI. “People are not aware of how we are future-proofing economies,” he noted, arguing for greater transparency about how digital infrastructure empowers both organisations and communities.

Martin Romo of Rowan Digital Infrastructure emphasised proactive engagement as key. “There’s a big disconnect between the value we know we bring and the public’s understanding of what we do,” he said. Romo advocated for open houses and community forums where local residents can voice concerns and receive direct answers. “People ask, ‘Are you taking our water?’ or ‘Will you pollute our streams?’

“We need to be there to respond,” he stated.

The media’s role and the need for trust

Media portrayal was another recurring theme. Connolly cited the old adage: “If it doesn’t bleed, it doesn’t lead,” criticising sensationalist headlines that misrepresent the sector. He warned that linking data centres with controversial technologies like AI without context exacerbates public fear. “You’re feeding the monster,” he said, referring to fears of job loss and digital overreach.

The importance of language and framing was also discussed. Connolly challenged the use of the term “digital economy,” which he argued may alienate the public. “People think, ‘Oh, I’m not part of that,’” he said. Reframing it as “an economy with digital services” could help create a sense of inclusivity and relevance.

Romo supported this perspective, noting that “meeting people where they are” is essential. He explained that his team tailors communications differently for farmers, legislators, and urban residents, but maintains consistent transparency. “We’ve found that’s absolutely necessary to the success of our projects,” he said.

Global variations in perception

Alowais provided insight into geographic variations in public perception. In the UAE, he said, strong government investment in digital infrastructure has fostered broad acceptance. “People can see the impact in their daily lives,” he noted.

He compared this with perceptions in other jurisdictions where concerns vary by age group and level of technological exposure. “When calculators were first introduced, accountants were scared—but it improved productivity. The same principle applies today,” he said.

Balancing sustainability and growth

Environmental impact remains a significant concern. Cardini pointed out that policymakers want sustainable growth, yet often pull the industry in contradictory directions: pushing for energy efficiency while demanding net-zero targets that may require new, more efficient technologies. Fryer noted that in Europe, the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact reflects a collaborative effort between industry and the European Commission to find workable solutions.

However, she warned that poorly implemented legislation can derail progress. “We’re seeing regulatory proposals built on faulty foundations,” Fryer explained, drawing a comparison to a criminal trial compromised by a single inadmissible piece of evidence. She also underscored the importance of offering government officials access to a broad range of expertise: “We speak truth to power, but it must be a full spectrum of voices across all business models.”

Marangella reinforced the need for both qualitative and quantitative communication strategies. “You have to counter myths with the facts,” he said, encouraging closer collaboration with utility providers to dispel common misconceptions about power and water use. “These are roles that didn’t exist ten years ago—public policy roles in data centres are new, and necessary.”

The panel concluded that improving public acceptability in the data centre sector requires more than just technical excellence.

It calls for a coordinated, transparent, and human-centric approach to public engagement. By telling better stories, demystifying the infrastructure, engaging communities early, and using inclusive language, the sector can build the trust needed to support its essential role in modern life.

As Fryer summarised: “This is a very intelligent audience. We just need to speak their language.”