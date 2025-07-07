Insider Access: Risk across the data centre lifecycle

At a recent panel discussion at Datacloud Global Congress titled “Decarbonising Data Centres- The future of digital infrastructure”, experts from across the energy and digital sectors gathered to discuss how data centres can align with the global energy transition.

As energy demand from AI and cloud computing surges, panellists explored how to power data centres sustainably and what it will take to support clean energy goals.

Speakers:

John Booth, managing director - Carbon3IT (moderator)

Thomas Cahill, vice president - MAM Green Investments

Alessandro Lombardi, chairman and founder - Elea Data Centers

Greg Borel, partner - Baringa

David Brûlé, VP decarbonation data centres & electronics - TotalEnergies

The role of nuclear and private grids

According to moderator John Booth, there seems to be a consensus that nuclear is the way forward, questioning what will it take for digital infrastructure demand to support rather than derail the energy transition?

For Baringa’s partner, Gregg Borel, the answer begins with recognising the sheer scale of the data‑centre load.

He said: “I think the quantum of demand in digital infrastructure is a game changer for energy systems. It’s a huge opportunity to accelerate the energy transition.”

However, existing grids, he warned, were “slowly evolving, and while a lot is happening, it's not enough. They’re not quite ready yet, but we’re moving into a new era of rapid deployment toward cleaner, faster power. The willingness to pay from large hyperscalers is theore,” Borel added.

That purchasing power, he argued, can fund transmission upgrades and shape regulation- “engaging with energy systems and regulators to align the two worlds.”

Meanwhile, Thomas Cahill, vice president - MAM Green Investments welcomed the shift from a capital side.

He said: “From a renewables investor’s point of view, we like demand- we produce green electrons and need buyers.” With EU‑27 electricity consumption flat or falling, AI and cloud traffic may, he said, “rescue European power demand.”

But there is a catch: flat, 24/7 data‑centre load sits poorly against intermittent wind and solar.

“There’s a need for firming those loads or flexibility from customers,” Cahill stressed, hinting that operators who can shape demand will unlock cheaper finance.

Why grid still matters

David Brûlé, VP decarbonation data centres & electronics of TotalEnergies revealed “about 2% of global electricity demand and could rise to 4-6 %. That’s high, but not overwhelming.”

Borel split the challenge into what happens “‘from the meter’ and ‘behind the meter.’” In front of the meter, data‑centre PPAs have already underwritten 35 GW of renewables for TotalEnergies.

Behind it, the company now supplies batteries to displace diesel gensets, gas‑engine backup and even bio‑sourced liquid cooling, he revealed.

“There’s a real opportunity for data centres to become sustainable assets themselves,” Borel stated.

Regulated versus unregulated power

When questioned about “regulated and unregulated power.” Borel replied that behind‑the‑meter innovation has outgrown simple battery banks.

He noted: “We're talking about coupling turbines, sourcing clean molecules, pulling private wires from generation- ideally renewables- and integrating with the grid if and when it arrives.”

Large investors, he added, are ready to own those microgrids so operators can focus on servers, not turbines.

Location is key

Alessandro Lombardi, chairman and founder of Elea Data Centers offered proof that geography still trumps gadgetry.

This comes as his firm is planning a 3.2 GW AI campus near Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil’s grid is “a blessed country in terms of clean energy,” he said, noting renewables hover between 75% and 90% even during curtailment events. Yet international hyperscalers, he noted, “still don’t see the hyperscalers or global investors taking full advantage of that.”

Lombardi also believes resilience should come from redundant transmission, not diesel farms: “The cleverest thing I've seen is these four transmission lines coming into the site, and then you don't need any more generators at all.”

Building such grid‑level redundancy takes five to six years, he admitted- but saves both money and carbon across the facility’s 30‑year life.