Infinigate Cloud expands partnership with N-able across Europe

As a result, the company will now offer N-able’s solutions in the UK and Ireland while also expanding its reach into additional European regions, including Germany, France, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

The Infinigate Cloud marketplace links cloud service providers with channel partners, providing a variety of specialist, value-added services for streamlined provisioning and management.

The move will also give MSPs and channel partners access to N-able's portfolio of cloud-based solutions for remote monitoring and management (RMM), data protection and security.

Initially, MSPs and resellers will be able to purchase offerings from the N-able portfolio, such as N-sight, a comprehensive flagship RMM platform, and Cove Data Protection, a cloud-first backup and disaster recovery solution for servers, workstations and Microsoft 365.

Meanwhile, a wider range of solutions will be available before the end of the year, the company revealed.

N-able senior director of global distribution sales, Thomas Witting, said: “We are excited to extend our partnership with Infinigate Cloud and bring our solutions to a wider audience, thanks to their fast-growing marketplace, an essential component of the SaaS route to market for MSPs and resellers.

"Our goal is to empower our partners with the tools and resources they need to succeed, and the Infinigate Cloud marketplace will provide them with a seamless and flexible way to access, manage, and scale our solutions.”

Infinigate Cloud managing director and chief growth officer, Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, added: “We are delighted to welcome N-able to the Infinigate Cloud marketplace. Their solutions complement our existing portfolio, and we are confident that they will add value to our partners and their customers.

“We look forward to working with N-able to help our partners grow their cloud businesses and deliver exceptional service to their customers.”

