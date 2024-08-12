Indosat extends Google Cloud AI alliance

According to the companies, the partnership is set to benefit the country’s public sector and key industries by allowing them to have access to the technology giant’s advanced tools, while adhering to national security regulations.

As a result, Indosat Group plans to offer Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) to companies in Indonesia, addressing the unique needs of AI and data-intensive workloads at their preferred locations.

As a result, this service aims to support sectors such as defence, healthcare, financial services, energy and manufacturing in speeding up their digital transformation by using AI and analytic tools, all while ensuring complete control and protection of sensitive data.

Organisations can also access pre-trained ML models for tasks like Speech-to-Text, translation, and optical character recognition (OCR) in over 100 languages, including Bahasa Indonesia.

Additionally, they will have access to a wide range of Google Cloud hardware and software resources needed to deploy AI applications smoothly. These resources include Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs, the AlloyDB Omni database engine and Dataproc for running open-source data analytics.

Meanwhile, Indosat Group is also offering on-premises hosting options for GDC via itsdata centre operations.

This ensures that data remains under the customer's control and within Indonesia's borders, complying with all legal and sovereignty frameworks, including the Personal Data Protection Law and Government Regulation No. 71.

Indosat Group, president director and chief executive officer, Vikram Sinha, said: “Indonesia is paving the way towards its golden era in 2045. Indosat Group is committed to contributing through technological advancements in pursuit of this vision.

“The partnership with Google Cloud is driven by empowering Indonesia, aiming to deliver the country’s first sovereign cloud and edge cloud solutions. These solutions will equip organisations with the state-of-the-art infrastructure, operational features, and developer tools they need to accelerate digitalization at scale.”

Google Cloud, CEO, Thomas Kurian, added: "Indonesia's public sector and regulated industries require solutions that meet strict data sovereignty and regulatory requirements.

“Our partnership with Indosat Group will introduce next-generation, local sovereign cloud and edge cloud solutions to empower public sector and regulated organisations to accelerate digital transformation on their own terms.

"Our leading AI services and secure-by-design distributed cloud infrastructure, combined with Indosat’s technology expertise, will help businesses better analyse data, uncover insights, boost productivity, and run modern AI applications.”

