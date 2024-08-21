Hudson Interxchange expands NYC data centre 

Construction on the two new data halls with 2MW of capacity is currently underway and is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of next year.

As a result, the added capacity will support high-density computer infrastructure at the rack level, facilitatingAI applications, the company revealed.

Currently, the space spans across multiple floors at 60 Hudson Street with a current footprint reaching nearly 173,000sq ft. Additionally, customers have access to over 300 carriers and network service providers in the building, enhancing connectivity options for customers.

Hudson IX CEO, Atul Roy, said: “We are excited to bring this additional capacity to market, expanding our current data centrewhite space with a further 2MW to support current and future customer needs.

“This expansion marks a significant milestone for Hudson Interxchange, and provides us with the ability to support high-density racks to meet the AI and machine learning needs of emerging applications and providers in the digital infrastructure sector.”

