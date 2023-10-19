Top banner - Events
Google has announced the launch of Nuvem, a new transatlantic subsea cable system that will connect Portugal, Bermuda, and the US.
Telecom Egypt has launched its new WeConnect ecosystem, providing agile access to Egypt’s extensive subsea cable infrastructure.
More News & Essential Insight
EE’s venture into gaming consoles and other electronics is an evolution in its strategy, rather than a major shift in direction, Kester Mann, director of consumer and connectivity at CCS Insight says.
Exa Infrastructure, a dedicated digital infrastructure platform connecting Europe and North America, today announced it has added a fifth transatlantic route to its network footprint.
Tejas Networks confirms that FibreConnect, a wholesale telecom infrastructure developer in Italy, has successfully launched its broadband services in the country using Tejas’ products.
The 19th annual Global Carrier Awards (GCAs) took place in London last night, during the 2023 Capacity Europe conference. Take a look at all of the winners.
Raj Brahmbhatt speaks to Capacity's Saf Malik, introducing us to the Zeebu platform, what problems it aims to solve and the long term benefits of Blockchain technology.
Obaid Rahman, head of wholesale at Axiata Group, and vice chair of the ITW Global Leaders’ Forum (GLF) and Annabel Helm, director of the GLF, tells Capacity's Saf Malik about his first ITW board meeting as vice chair and what's next for the organisation in terms of strategic priorities.
