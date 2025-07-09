Google unveils 'Sol': First-ever subsea cable linking Florida to Europe

The announcement marks another major step in the tech giant’s mission to enhance global digital infrastructure, boost connectivity, and support the rapidly growing demands of AI and cloud services.

The cable, whose name means “sun” in both Spanish and Portuguese, reflects the system’s strategic landing points across sun-drenched Atlantic locations.

Once operational, Sol will significantly bolster capacity, reduce latency, and increase resiliency across Google's international network, which now spans 42 Google Cloud regions globally.

The project follows Google’s investment in the Nuvem subsea cable and, together, the two systems will deliver a robust and interconnected transatlantic backbone. Sol and Nuvem will interconnect terrestrially in the U.S. and in Iberia, as well as at landing points in Bermuda and the Azores, providing improved redundancy and resilience.

Florida to Europe: A new digital corridor

The U.S. landing point for Sol will be in Palm Coast, Florida, in partnership with DC BLOX, a digital infrastructure provider. This will establish a new connectivity hub in the Sunshine State, marking Florida’s only in-service direct fibre-optic connection to Europe.

“Florida is once again at the forefront of strengthening our nation's digital infrastructure. The anchoring of the Sol subsea cable in our state is a testament to our state's commitment to fostering an environment that is ripe for technological investment and innovation,” said J. Alex Kelly, Florida secretary of commerce.

“We are proud to partner with companies like Google and DC BLOX on strategic infrastructure projects that will support the future of AI innovation and bring tangible benefits to our communities and the entire Sunshine State.”

The impact of this infrastructure investment is already being felt locally in Palm Coast.

“This is a landmark moment for Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, and Flagler County,” said vice mayor Theresa Carli Pontieri, Palm Coast, Florida.

“The Sol subsea cable is more than just infrastructure; it's a gateway to unprecedented global connectivity… We are building a direct route to the world's digital economy, ensuring a prosperous and dynamic future for our community.”

DC BLOX will develop a terrestrial route connecting Palm Coast to Google’s South Carolina cloud region, enhancing network reach across the southeastern United States.

“DC BLOX is proud and honoured to expand the foundational digital infrastructure that is vital to Florida’s growing economy,” added Chris Gatch, chief revenue officer, DC BLOX.

Strategic expansion in Europe and the Atlantic

In Spain, the cable will land in Santander, where Google will partner with Telxius, a major infrastructure player in submarine landing services.

“Digital connectivity is today a strategic factor for the economic and social development of any city,” said Gema Igual, Mayor of Santander. “At Santander City Council, we are committed to facilitating this type of infrastructure… We appreciate the interest that Google has shown in our coast and for choosing Santander as a transatlantic connection point!”

“Telxius is delighted to support Google in bringing the Sol cable to Spain,” said Mario Martín, CEO of Telxius. “This key milestone will boost transatlantic connectivity with enhanced capacity, reliability, and resilience.”

The Azores, located in the mid-Atlantic, also play a crucial role in the cable’s route. Google’s inclusion of the archipelago highlights its increasing importance in global digital connectivity.

“The Government of the Azores welcomes this important investment in the region with great enthusiasm,” said Artur Lima, Vice President, Government of the Azores. “It fully aligns with our own vision: that the Azores are an important and strategic hub for digital connectivity in Europe and the North Atlantic.”

In Portugal, the national government is also endorsing the project.

“Promoting the expansion and modernisation of submarine cable infrastructure… is an essential goal for the government,” said Miguel Pinto Luz, Minister of Infrastructure and Housing. “The project for Google's new 'Sol' cable, with 16 fibre optic cable pairs and the potential to provide redundancy to the 'Nuvem' cable… will increase resilience and respond to the growing demand for digital infrastructure in Portugal and Europe.”

Meanwhile, in Bermuda, which will serve as another crucial landing point, the cable supports the government’s ambition to position the island as a digital hub.

“Bermuda welcomes Google’s continued investment with the announcement of a second cable ‘Sol’,” said Alexa Lightbourne, Minister of Home Affairs, Bermuda. “This second cable highlights the benefits of this Government’s strategy to develop Bermuda as a progressive world-leading jurisdiction for technology companies.”

The Sol cable system, which will be manufactured in the United States, forms part of a broader global strategy to support Google’s growing cloud and AI service demands.

It joins a growing family of Google-owned cables, including Nuvem, Firmina, Equiano, and Grace Hopper, all named after inspirational or symbolic figures and elements.

“Sol will add capacity, increase reliability, and decrease latency for Google users and Google Cloud customers around the world,” the company said in a statement. “Alongside cable systems like Nuvem, Firmina, Equiano, and Grace Hopper, Sol further establishes key locations across the Atlantic as connectivity hubs, strengthening local economies and bringing AI’s benefits to people and businesses around the world.”

