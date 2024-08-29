FiberLocator expands database to include UK fibre providers

Currently, the US fibre data platform hosts details of the fibre footprints and route maps for over 1,000 carriers, more than five million connected buildings and 6,000 data centres.

Fibre providers can contribute footprint data to the FiberLocator platform at no cost, promoting their fibre availability to a broad range of US carriers.

According to the company, which will be attending Capacity Europe in October, the move adds an extra wholesale selling channel without the hassle of lengthy framework negotiations.

FibreLocator, vice president Mile Iapalucci, said: “FiberLocator users are generating an increasing request volume for UK-based fibre connectivity, and launching in the UK will open up many exciting new opportunities for us.

“On the one hand, we see increased US demand for UK fibre. On the other hand, there is a rich and diverse fibre ecosystem in the UK. Our goal is to be the bridge between UK supply and US demand, and we’re already in the process of signing up our first suppliers.”

CCMI president, David Liggitt, added: “With the increased expansion of UK data centres, proximity to fibre is more important than ever for data centre users and operators.

“This represents a fantastic opportunity for UK providers, and we’re thrilled to share our services with the market.”

