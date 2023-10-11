Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Event Sponsorship Page REDESIGN

Events sponsorship gives you the chance to position your brand as a market leader in the global connectivity and infrastructure telecommunications market through commercial opportunities via global events and initiatives.

Download and Contact Us Buttons
Download Events Brochure
Contact Us
Find out more about our brands

Find out more about our brands

Broad-Group Logo

BroadGroup provides global C-level conferences in the US and Europe to facilitate high-level strategic networking and learning for data centre, cloud, and the edge, encompassing everything from technological developments to M&A and beyond.

Find out more
connected enterpirse logo.jpg

Capacity’s Connected Enterprise events are designed by and for CIOs, CISOs, Heads of IT, Infrastructure & Operations, Heads of Security and Network Managers to support them in delivering internal secure enterprise connectivity.

Find out more
capacity-1.png

Capacity's flagship event series enables industry collaboration, information sharing and trading for leaders who are keeping the world connected.

Find out more
Find out more about our brands 2
ITW logo.jpg

International Telecoms Week (ITW) is the world’s largest annual meeting for the global connectivity community to meet, learn and conduct business. Now hosted in Washington and Africa, ITW unites decision makers from across the telecoms and ICT Infrastructure ecosystem.

Find out more
GLF logo.png

The ITW Global Leaders’ Forum (GLF) provides leadership and direction to interconnect the digital world. The GLF’s mission is to uphold the principle of interoperability and ubiquitous connectivity. It provides a single voice to the broader digital ecosystem, and drives industry transformation.

Find out more
TowerXchange Logo.jpg

TowerXchange is an open community for thought leaders in the global telecom tower industry. We bring together towercos, MNOs, investors, equipment and service providers to share best practices in passive and active infrastructure management, opex reduction, and to accelerate infrastructure sharing and more cost-effective and wider mobile connectivity.

Find out more
How to get involved

How to get involved

Become a sponsor/book a stand

Become a Sponsor

Capacity-advertise-become a Sponsor.jpg
Elevate your brand and showcase your company to the best of the Global connectivity industry.

Book an Exhibition Stand

8. Book an Exhibition Stand-01-min.jpg
Gain visible exposure in front of an audience of senior executives, increase brand recognition, and generate sales leads!
Book a room/Book a table

Book a Meeting Room

9. Book a Meeting Room-01-min.jpg
Conduct your business meetings in a private, comfortable environment.

Book a Meeting Table

10. Book a Meeting Table-01-min.jpg
Reserve a meeting table in the exhibition hall and enhance your networking experience by scheduling all of your back-to-back meetings in one location to maximise your time and ROI.
Partner with us/Bespoke Sponsorship

Partner with Us

11. Partner With Us-02-min.jpg.jpeg
We offer a wide range of mutually beneficial media partnerships. If you are a consultant or analyst, work for a PR company, or represent a media company or association, get in touch and gain visibility to the entire Global connectivity industry.

Bespoke Sponsorship

12. Bespoke Advertising-min.jpg
Stand out from the crowd with tailored sponsorship and advertising packages as well as branding opportunities to suit your organisation’s needs, ensuring you maximise your ROI.
Events Sponsorship Brochure download HTML




Complete to Download Brochure


capacity_logo_banner.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe