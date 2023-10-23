ESG﻿ REDESIGN

Latest News
Essential Insights
Subscribe banner
Interviews
Industry Voices and Research
Events
Capacity TV
Capacity TV
-
TSF ambassador, and executive chairman of 26FIVE, Sophie Ann Terrisse, gives Capacity's Natalie Bannerman an update in the work of the global NGO, why it is so needed and how to best support its work on the ground.
-
The Capacity editorial team looks back on a productive 2022, wishing you all a happy holiday season.
Podcast
Podcast
-
For our second episode of the C-Suite Hotseat, Saf Malik is joined by Katherine Ainley, CEO, and Blessing Makumbe, VP and head of digital services for Ericsson UK & Ireland.
-
For our first episode of the C-Suite Hotseat, Saf Malik is joined by Ana Nakashidze, CEO of AzerTelecom.