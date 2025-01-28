DeepSeek
Technology leaders have responded with admiration and intrigue following DeepSeek’s launch of its flagship language model, R1.
Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has surged in popularity, climbing to the top of Apple’s App Store in the UK, US, and China, posing a significant challenge to Silicon Valley’s dominance.
