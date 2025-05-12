Daisy Group CEO Dave McGinn unpacks VMO2 merger

The deal, revealed earlier today brings together two key players in the UK’s connectivity and telecoms market and despite the exact financial terms being not confirmed, reports have speculated the deal could be worth around £3 billion.

Speaking to Capacity, Daisy Communications CEO, Dave McGinn, described the partnership as “the next evolution” in the company’s growth strategy.

“Our mission is to keep Britain working. The new company will give us the scale, reach and capability to support more UK businesses, with more services, than ever before.”

With an estimated annual revenue of around £1.4 billion, the merged company, consisting of nearly all of Virgin Media O2 Business and Daisy Group, will be integrated into VMO2, with Daisy Group holding a 30% stake.

However, the pair kicked off its partnership in 2010, when Daisy Group signed up as a strategic partner and became a member of O2 Centre of Excellence.

“One of those network relationships is VMO2, that we've built a great relationship with over a period of time,” McGinn explained. “Therefore, in the next evolution to what happens in the industry, this seems to be a perfect path for us to actually do more.”

“It was the right moment at the right time,” he said. “This is about growth and support of customers.”

The joint offering, he emphasised, will be accessible to businesses from sole traders to large enterprises and public sector organisations.

“It’s everything for a small office/home office organisation all the way up to large enterprises, public sector frameworks and everything in between,” McGinn said. “It is the UK business population.”

Although details on co-branded products or joint commercial rollouts are still under wraps, the companies expect to expand their offering in the months ahead.

The new company will be led by Daisy Group founder Matthew Riley as chairman, and Jo Bertram, managing director of VMO2, as CEO, the telecoms giant revealed.

