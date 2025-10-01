CoreWeave lands $14.2bn deal with Meta
Nadine Hawkins
October 01, 2025 07:54 AM
CoreWeave has announced a $14 billion deal with Meta to provide computing power, marking one of the largest AI infrastructure agreements to date.

The partnership will provide Meta with access to GPU-optimised infrastructure, a necessity for training and deploying sophisticated AI models at scale.

Meanwhile, Meta’s massive multi-year contract with CoreWeave signals the tech giant’s ongoing investment in scaling up its AI capabilities, particularly in large language models, content recommendation algorithms.

Following the announcement, CoreWeave’s stock surged nearly 15%.

The New Jersey-based company, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $40 per share in March, has seen its valuation skyrocket in recent months amid a series of high-profile contract wins and upbeat earnings reports.

But Meta isn't the only company doubling down on CoreWeave’s offerings.

Just days before the Meta announcement, CoreWeave revealed that it had signed a new contract with OpenAI, worth up to $6.5 billion. This latest agreement, announced on September 25, takes the total value of contracts between OpenAI and CoreWeave this year to $22.4 billion.

The relationship between the two companies has deepened rapidly in 2025. It began with a landmark $11.9 billion deal in March, followed by a $4 billion expansion in May, and now the latest $6.5 billion agreement.

According to CoreWeave, the new agreement with OpenAI will provide “further large-scale compute capacity for training and inference workloads.

Editor Capacity Media
