Colt boosts US-Europe connectivity with Apollo South landing at NJFX

This move strengthens connectivity between the US and Europe, offering businesses in New Jersey and New York City direct access to Colt’s high-performance network.

Apollo South, part of Colt’s five transatlantic subsea cable systems, links Lannion, Brittany, France, to New Jersey, providing seamless, secure interconnectivity with thousands of locations across Europe.

The transatlantic route is one of the most in-demand in the world, driven by surging data needs from AI, cloud services, IoT, and bandwidth-intensive applications.

Buddy Bayer, Colt’s COO said: "Today’s thriving businesses operate as part of an interconnected global economy, and that requires robust, secure and high-performing access to digital services.

“This latest strategic move for us connecting Apollo South to NJFX offers more businesses effortless access to Colt’s powerful, global, award-winning fibre infrastructure, our deep commitment to sustainability and unrivalled customer experience."

By integrating Apollo South into NJFX, Colt enables businesses—particularly in financial services, retail, and manufacturing—to benefit from ultra-reliable, high-capacity services.

NJFX tenants and Colt customers can now access Colt’s Wave, IP, and Ethernet services with bandwidths of up to 100Gb, ensuring high-speed, low-latency global connections.

The direct termination at NJFX allows businesses in New Jersey and New York to seamlessly connect to global hubs via Colt’s network.

The enhanced infrastructure provides greater security, improved network performance, and real-time flexibility—key advantages for organisations relying on fast, resilient digital services.

Gil Santaliz, CEO of NJFX added: "With NJFX and Colt customers now having enhanced network access directly in New Jersey, approximately three miles from the Apollo South cable landing station, we are setting new standards for network transparency and resilience.

“This strategic connection empowers businesses to scale confidently while benefiting from a secure, high-quality infrastructure that supports their global connectivity needs."

This expansion follows Colt’s recent move into NYSE, NASDAQ, and OPRA, reinforcing its commitment to high-performance global connectivity.

Apollo South key facts:

7,000km length (part of the 13,000km Apollo system).

100Gb transmission speeds.

US landing point: Manasquan/Wall Township, New Jersey.

European landing point: Lannion, Brittany, France.

