Cathay Pacific and SITA bolster partnership for connectivity across 51 airports

The collaboration will see Cathay Pacific adopt SITA's Connect Go solution, significantly boosting network bandwidth by up to five times while maintaining cost efficiency.

The initiative aligns with Cathay Pacific’s strategic vision of embracing cloud-based technologies while continuing to support legacy systems.

The enhanced infrastructure will provide bandwidth of up to 300Mbps, optimising operational efficiency and scalability across the airline’s worldwide operations.

Cathay Pacific, an early adopter of SITA’s Connect solution, has reaffirmed its confidence in the partnership by transitioning to the newly launched SITA Connect Go service.

The agreement includes a comprehensive 12-month implementation period to design, build, and deploy the upgraded network infrastructure across all 51 airports.

The Connect Go at Airports solution combines dual Internet connectivity to enhance resilience and operational performance.

The agreement also includes three Gateways designed specifically to improve the performance of legacy applications, enabling the continued use of existing systems alongside enhanced connectivity.

“This agreement with Cathay Pacific is a true testament to how we are helping airlines maximise their network infrastructures, which are key for their ongoing operations,” said Sumesh Patel, SITA president Asia Pacific.

Patel added: “The fact that Cathay Pacific was one of our first clients for SITA Connect and is now one of the first adopters of SITA Connect Go is a clear sign that our technology is delivering valuable results.

“Airlines in APAC face challenges with legacy network infrastructure, and SITA Connect Go provides a robust, scalable, and secure platform to meet the growing demand for bandwidth.”

The Connect Go system is underpinned by SITA’s pre-connected and resilient APH-V infrastructure, allowing for rapid deployment across Cathay Pacific’s network. This reduces downtime, ensures swift implementation, and minimizes disruptions during the transition.

With customisable options and flexible packaging, Cathay Pacific can tailor its connectivity requirements to optimize network services while maintaining cost efficiency.

Rajeev Nair, GM, IT infrastructure and security at Cathay Pacific said: “Airlines across the world have a clear need for strong and robust airport infrastructure so that we can centre our attention on providing the optimal passenger experience.

“SITA Connect has been helping us deliver efficient operations at airports for several years, and this renewed partnership will allow us to significantly increase the network capacity of our existing network in the most cost-effective way.”

The rollout of the new infrastructure began in April 2024 and is expected to be fully operational by Q2 2025.

This transition marks a critical step in enabling Cathay Pacific to focus more on customer-centric operations while leveraging cutting-edge connectivity solutions provided by SITA, the company said.

