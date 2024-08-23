BT boosts live streaming with sustainable MAUD technology

The move has been developed in a bid to reduce the live sports and gaming load on broadband networks.

As a result, the companies unveiled plans to trial the delivery of EE TV content on select set-top-boxes within thelive network in the coming months.

According to BT, the partnership will enhance viewer experiences by offering a more reliable, quality-focused and sustainable method for live streaming.

The telecoms giant also revealed MAUD technology reduces energy consumption by up to 50% during peak events through the use of fewer caches, lowering bandwidth usage.

Additionally, integration with the MAUD-enabled CDN requires no modifications to the end player apps for content providers, it revealed.

BT Group, chief security and networks officer, Howard Watson, said: “BT Group’s goal is to develop an efficient live streaming solution that addresses the needs of players within the content delivery path.

“Partnering with Edgio, we’re pioneering an effective content delivery system that seamlessly integrates with CDNs, making it accessible for external content providers.”

Edgio Group, group vice president EMEA, Emma Whitmore, continued: ““Having worked with BT Group since the inception of MAUD we’re delighted to be the first CDN to serve content through it.

“By reducing congestion in the core of telco networks, clients will benefit from a more consistent, high-quality experience. Combined with the seamless integration of our content providers, clients can easily adopt this technology in markets where there is a mix of solutions across the network.”

