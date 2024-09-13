BT, Equinix and Toshiba team up for quantum-secure data centre trials

BT Group is working with Equinix and Toshiba to offer quantum secure connectivity from data centre sites based in London.

Customers using the Equinix data centres can connect to BT Group and Toshiba’s quantum-secured metro network to trial the quantum-secure data service.

Protected using Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), the trio is offering a trial “quantum keys-as-a-service” connecting data

Facilities in Canary Wharf, the heart of London’s financial services district and Slough, 20 miles west of central London, are connected by a high bandwidth quantum-secure network, offering businesses a novel method for transmitting their data securely.

“Our partnership with Toshiba has already seen us build the world’s first commercial trial of a quantum-secured metro network in London and today marks an important milestone in our journey towards accelerating the commercialisation of quantum-secure connectivity,” said Howard Watson, chief security and networks officer at BT Group.

“With quantum technologies moving at an incredible speed, we continue to explore and test the practical technologies emerging from this highly innovative field to secure the UK’s digital infrastructure against future quantum threats.”

While still an emerging technology, quantum computing is being touted as the security solution of the future, but as it becomes more widely available, there are concerns quantum computers could be used to crack secure networks.

The trio of companies tout QKD-based security as a novel way to secure against “any computational or mathematical advance.”

“We understand just how complex today’s digital challenges can be, which is why we are pioneering the democratisation of quantum secure communications, making it accessible as a service to thousands of businesses worldwide,” said Bruce Owen, UK managing director at Equinix.

“This collaboration with BT Group and Toshiba is a welcome opportunity to enhance our customers’ access to innovation that will build resiliency in the quantum computing era.”

“Our collaboration with BT Group and Equinix is a critical next step on our shared journey to commercialise QKD services in the UK, bringing quantum-secure communications to more organisations,” said Hiroshi Tsukino, corporate officer and corporate VP for Toshiba Corporation, and VP of Toshiba Digital Solutions’ ICT solutions division.

“We are focused on ensuring all businesses are provided with the opportunity to protect their data from retrospective attacks with a quantum computer. Together we are building the ultra-secure networks that will be the bedrock for the future quantum internet.”

