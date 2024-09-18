Brazil unfreezes Starlink assets after X pays fines
Brazil unfreezes Starlink assets after X pays fines

Ben Wodecki
September 18, 2024 08:39 AM
Starlink Premium antenna atop a roof against a blue sky

Assets belonging to Elon Musk’s satellite internet service Starlink have been unfrozen in Brazil after the X social media platform finally paid owed fines.

Starlink financial assets were frozen in early September by Brazil’s Supreme Court as a means to convince X to pay fines after it was found to have violated the country’s rules on spreading online hate speech and misinformation.

The Supreme Court has now confirmed that X’s fines have been paid after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered that around $3 million be taken from the company’s coffers to pay the fine.

The assets of both X and Starlink have now been unfrozen as Justice de Moraes “considered that there was no longer any need to keep the bank accounts blocked.”

Brazil’s telecoms regulator Anatel had ordered internet service providers to block access to X until the platform complies.

However, the Musk-owned satellite firm stood defiant with the order, claiming it was “unlawful” and violated the country’s constitution.

Musk repeatedly attacked de Moraes in a slew of X posts, describing the judge as a “criminal” and an “evil tyrant.”

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro marched in Sao Paulo to protest the ban. Musk previously expressed support for Bolsonaro.

