Avelacom cuts terrestrial path latencies by up to 8ms

As a result, the latency on its London to Shanghai route is now under 125 milliseconds for a round-trip, compared to the previous industry standard of approximately 133 milliseconds.

These speeds were achieved by the company upgrading its technology and witnessing an increase in FX and cryptocurrency electronic trading volumes and greater participation from institutional traders.

According to the company, London is the world's largest currency trading hub, while Tokyo hosts top-tier crypto venues, is a global price discovery hub for digital assets and is a leading FX trading destination.

Avelacom, CEO, Alexsey Larichev, said: “Fast is never done because we serve global banks and prop trading firms that deploy sophisticated market-making and arbitrage strategies.

“We’ve built our reputation by introducing unique, proprietary, and fastest connectivity options, tailored for the financial industry. Constantly updating network latencies is a significant part of our overall business success”.

Meanwhile, the company revealed the next upgrades will focus on routes to and from Seoul, Korea.

