Econo strikes deal with Expedition Communications

Puerto Rican grocery chain strikes internet connectivity deal with Expedition Communications

6h | Abigail Opiah

Puerto Rican grocery chain, Econo, has announced the expansion of its business continuity plan to diversify their internet service with Expedition Communications.

The company says that its customers at three locations, Aguadilla Gate5, San Sebastian, and Isabela, can now bank on “reliable Internet connectivity” that can overcome both natural and man-made disruptions.

The two-year deal between the three Econo locations and Expedition Communications is the result of a service trial run that exceeded the company’s expectations.

“By having a truly diversified internet connectivity plan that goes beyond diversification at the last mile, our clients, like Econo, are prioritising the needs of their customers and their business,” said Jerry Creekbaum, CTO for Expedition Communications.

“Having a reliable backup plan yields a better customer experience by minimizing downtime to digitally connected systems like point of sale terminals and cloud resources. This also minimises lost sales for businesses.”

Expedition Communications offers satellite internet, wireless systems and digital media installation and support.

The backup satellite internet solution that Econo purchased from Expedition Communications is a service offering connected by Viasat, a global Internet Service Provider. Expedition Communications is the sole authorised provider of the Viasat service in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The Caribbean has a history of disruptive natural and man-made occurrences, and as a result, Expedition Communications has seen an influx of inquiries from businesses looking to bolster their business continuity plans to include a backup solution for their communications and Internet systems.

Since Expedition Communications’ inception in 2008, the company has partnered with a wide range of clients across many verticals, including but not limited to retail, pharmaceutical, IT, government, oil & gas, and many others.

Elsewhere last month, Expedition Communications equipment to give stranded earthquake refugees immediate emergency access to free Wifi.

The company’s installation team fitted the first of three high-availability satellite Internet connectivity systems with Wifi in the Guayanilla shelter.