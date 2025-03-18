ZTE and TAWAL to drive digital expansion with new partnership

As a result of the partnership, TAWAL, the first TowerCo in Saudi Arabia to adopt new technologies and improve its services with ZTE’s expertise in telecom solutions.

It also aims to strengthen its leadership in the industry and improve connectivity in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

The partnership focuses on several key areas, including tower solutions, energy-efficient infrastructure and better indoor network coverage.

Meanwhile, both companies also aim to improve site security, sharing knowledge, and developing new solutions for the future.

TAWAL CEO, Mohammed Al Hakbani, said: “This partnership with ZTE marks a significant step forward in our mission to facilitate digital transformation.

“By leveraging advanced technologies, we aim to deliver innovative solutions to empower businesses and communities across the region."

ZTE Overseas president, Xiao Ming, added: “We are honoured to collaborate with TAWAL in this transformative journey. Together, we will leverage our expertise to accelerate digital innovation and create a future-ready ecosystem that supports the evolving needs of the market."

