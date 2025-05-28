ZOI, Horizon Scope, ITPC launch new Middle East-Europe digital corridor

The move will help create a high-capacity, secure terrestrial fibre route that runs through Iraq and Turkey, reaching Frankfurt, Germany.

As a result, the new path will offer an alternative to traditional undersea cables, improve regional connectivity and provide faster, more reliable internet services for international businesses, telecom operators and hyperscalers.

While, Horizon Scope, a licensed Iraqi ISP, will provide direct network peering and connections to global internet exchanges, improving speed and reducing latency, ITPC, a government-owned company, will ensure the route complies with international standards and regulatory frameworks, the company revealed.

ZOI CEO, Sohail Qadir, said: “By combining ZOI’s pan-Middle East network with the robust infrastructure of Horizon Scope Telecom and ITPC, we’ve created a route that extends from Iraq into the heart of Europe.

“By working together, we will enhance regional and international connectivity, offering higher capacity, security, and efficiency for businesses, operators and hyperscalers across continents. This initiative aligns with our mission to bridge markets, drive digital transformation, and enable new growth opportunities, further reinstating ZOI as the global gateway for our region.”

Horizon Scope, managing director, Ahmed Abdulsalam, said: “We recognised ZOI and ITPC’s commitment to building resilient and seamless networks that empower global telecommunications through the identification of the world’s next global hubs.

“Offering alternative terrestrial connectivity routes is a critical way to protect against infrastructure vulnerabilities, ensuring that enterprises can capture more opportunities and scale with reliable connectivity.”

ITPC director general, Ali Y. Dawood, concluded: “This partnership marks a significant milestone in strengthening Iraq’s position as a connectivity corridor, especially by providing an alternative path to Europe.

“We are committed to delivering connectivity solutions that the people of Iraq can trust and use to enable seamless global connectivity. We’re excited to see this partnership succeed as we aim to foster economic growth for both local and international enterprises operating in and around Iraq.”

RELATED STORIES

ITPC and Ericsson partner in network upgrade

ZOI and Telecom Egypt to build new digital corridor