Zoho achieves 43% growth in UK, announces new data centre

The leading technology company has achieved 43% growth in the UK and so is planning a new data centre in the UK. As it continues to invest and commit to its business across the UK, it has also tripled its UK staff numbers in the past two years.

At Zoholics Birmingham, the company revealed it will open a UK data centre during the first quarter of 2026 to enable customers to retain their data within UK boundaries only and to support the continued delivery of AI-powered solutions to UK customers.

Zoho has said it will also be moving from its Bletchley-based UK office to Milton Keynes at the same time to create space for further investment in the team. The company has said its UK strategy focuses on its Transnational Localism programme, which is designed to provide local teams with in-country expertise to local customers to support their digital transformation and business growth. It also hopes to create self-reliant local communities and economies.

The expansion also further builds its customer-facing employee base, Zoho said, with roles spanning across sales, customer support and marketing.

Zoho’s UK Managing Director, Sachin Agrawal said: “In a constantly moving landscape impacted by geopolitical tensions and economic instability we are focusing deeply on enhancing the customer experience we provide to our UK customer base.

“We understand the shift to customers wanting to host their data within the boundaries of the UK, which is particularly important in industries such as the public sector and financial services. Data privacy and protection continue to be at the core of our operations and is enhanced further with our new data centre.

“Investment in our new office space enables us to continue to strengthen our growing team, ensuring that we not only deliver the best software solutions, but the best service and support from those with an excellent local knowledge of the market to our UK customers.”

At Zoholics Birmingham, Zoho will announce it is adding to its solutions which help customers comply with local regulations. It also hopes to demonstrate some new AI capabilities available in the near future to UK and European customers, including enhancements to Zoho CRM Zia to enhance productivity, strategic effectiveness, customer and market intelligence, competitive positioning and customer experience – spanning across predictive sales and churn, Gen AI powered content, and real-time sales anomaly identification.

Zoho has invested further into its UK partner network across the past year and has seen more than 100% growth in the number of premium partners in its ecosystem. Partners consist of resellers, implementation support, distributors and system integrators, the company said, with efforts ongoing to invest and engage with local economies and communities. The company is driving forward to help support education around digitalisation.

Agrawal adds: “The UK is our largest and longest served market in Europe and our third largest globally with huge growth potential. We are committed to investing further to continue to deliver what our customers want and need.”

