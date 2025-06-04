Zayo deploys 100G route for GNM to boost Google, Vodafone traffic

The long-haul optical link, delivered over Zayo Europe’s 800G-ready network, connects Marseille and Amsterdam.

The new network is designed to support low-latency, high-reliability transport, forming part of GNM’s ongoing efforts to enhance the diversity of its European backbone.

GNM, which counts Google, Vodafone, Telegram, and Roblox among its international clients, said the new route will support its expansion across key European regions. The company aims to provide secure, stable infrastructure to customers across markets that sit outside traditional connectivity hubs.

Alex Surkov, head of development at GNM, said the project reflects a broader strategy to improve regional diversity across the company’s network footprint.

“Since our networks operate in different regions, we see strong potential to complement each other’s coverage and will work closely [with Zayo] to explore collaboration opportunities that bring value to both companies and our clients,” Surkov said.

Colman Deegan, CEO of Zayo Europe, says: “With the constant increase in bandwidth required to power the AI revolution and the move towards 6G, providing low-latency, high-speed networks to securely share data has arguably never been more important. This is why we’re so open to working collaboratively with our peers to ensure the highest quality connectivity across the continent.

Following the completion of the project, the two companies confirmed they are exploring further joint projects across the region.

Zayo’s European business was carved out last May , with the brand operating a fibre infrastructure network across European nations including the UK, France, Germany, and Switzerland, among others.

Its continental namesake, meanwhile, is also full steam ahead with expansions, including plans to roll out 5,000 new fibre route miles .

