Zayo extends debt to 2030 to back AI advancements

The agreement, dated July 22, 2025, changes some loan terms and extends the deadlines for repayment to 2030.

As part of the process, Zayo will launch a series of exchange offers related to the affected debt securities once the documentation is finalised.

As a result, the TSA is expected to provide the infrastructure company with financial flexibility to support ongoing investments in its network, to support advancements in AI.

Zayo CFO, Jeff Noto, said: “We are making important progress executing on our strategic plans and positioning Zayo as a leader in delivering purpose-built long-haul routes that are critical to the next generation of AI-enabled technologies.

“Building on our pending Crown Castle Fiber acquisition, the steps we are taking today will strengthen our financial position and support our ability to meet the accelerating demand for critical fiber infrastructure in the AI age.”

Noto added: “With flexibility to pursue future alternative sources of financing, such as asset-backed securitisation and project financing, we’ll be better able to invest in network growth and support our customers’ growing connectivity needs. We appreciate the support of our lenders and other financial stakeholders and look forward to solidifying our position in the digital infrastructure economy for years to come.”

