Zayo Europe names ex-AWS exec as new chief business development officer

In his new position, Rice will oversee the company’s corporate development and business development teams, driving long-term partnerships, investment strategies and market expansion initiatives, with immediate effect.

Rice has over a decade of experience in building and scaling fibre infrastructure globally, having most recently headed up the global backbone network development team at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Rice has spent over 10 years at the technology giant, climbing up the ranks to senior manager, a position he held for just under three years.

Commenting on his position, Rice said: “The opportunity to shape Europe’s digital future has never been greater. The demand for high-performance, scalable connectivity is surging across the continent, driven by the appetite for AI-ready infrastructure and the evolution of next-generation mobile technologies.

“This shows no signs of slowing down either, so it’s the perfect time to join the team and help continue the strong momentum Zayo Europe has built over the past year. I look forward to working with Colman and the team to create a more interconnected Europe and drive innovation for our customers.”

Zayo Europe CEO Colman Deegan, said: “Zayo Europe is at the forefront of network infrastructure innovation, focusing on delivering low-latency, high-capacity connectivity across Europe and beyond.

“Davin’s extensive experience and strong reputation within the industry will complement the team and help accelerate our growth plans. We are delighted to have Davin join us and wish him all the best.”

