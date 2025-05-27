Zain Kuwait and Rakuten Symphony launch Open RAN pilot

Using Rakuten Symphony’s ORAN and cloud offerings, Zain will debut 5G Standalone (5GSA) sites in what will be the country’s first Open RAN deployment.

Rakuten Symphony will provide its virtualised Distributed Unit (DU) and Centralised Unit (CU) software, as well as its cloud-native software.

Meanwhile, Zain will provide the necessary cell sites, data centres, 5G SA core and transport network.

Rakuten Symphony, president, Sharad Sriwastawa, said: “Rakuten Symphony is pleased to support Zain Kuwait in delivering the country’s first Open RAN deployment.

“By venturing into networks driven by cloud-native, open principles and leveraging Rakuten Symphony’s proven portfolio, Zain Kuwait has the potential to realise the benefits of increased operational flexibility and reduced time to market, in turn delivering better performance for customers.”

Zain Kuwait, CTO, Daaij Al-Oud, added: “This collaboration with Rakuten Symphony marks a significant step in our journey to transform Kuwait’s telecom infrastructure. By piloting the country’s first cloud-native Open RAN deployment, we aim to unlock new levels of network agility, efficiency, and scalability.

“This initiative is not just a technological milestone for Zain Kuwait, but a strategic move that aligns with our broader vision of leading digital innovation across the region.”

