Zain KSA, Cisco sign MoU to advance AI infrastructure

The move is part of the telecoms giant’s strategy to align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to become a global digital innovation hub in the AI space.

As part of the partnership, the initiative aims to develop new solutions and commercial models that enable customers across various sectors to easily adopt AI solutions.

Meanwhile, the MoU also explores ways for upskilling local talent to support long-term national AI capabilities.

Zain KSA, VP of B2B sales, Fahad Sahmi Al Sahmah, said: “At Zain KSA, we are mobilising all our capabilities and investments to drive nationwide digital innovation, positioning the Kingdom as a global hub, a digital economy powered by future-looking GenAI solutions and applications.

“These efforts aim to empower all stakeholders, including government entities, businesses, and individuals, to harness the boundless potential of AI in support of national goals. This strategic collaboration with Cisco, positions us well to explore, develop, and innovate use cases, as we continue building a resilient, integrated agile digital ecosystem that can embrace next-gen technologies and deploy them in the Kingdom.”

Cisco managing director of the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa, Zayan Sadek, said: “Cisco is excited to collaborate with Zain KSA to pave the way for a transformative AI-powered future in Saudi Arabia.

“By combining Zain KSA’s digital expertise with Cisco’s cutting-edge AI infrastructure technologies, we aim to unlock new possibilities to empower businesses to thrive in the AI era and position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for advanced technologies.”

