Zain KSA appoints Eng. Saad AlSadhan as CEO

Jasdip Sensi
June 30, 2025 09:35 AM
Zain KSA has appointed Eng. Saad bin Abdulrahman AlSadhan as its new CEO, effective 1 July 2025.

With over two decades of experience in the IT and telecoms industry, Eng.AlSadhan has been serving as acting CEO since August last year.

Before becoming acting CEO, he held the position of chief business and wholesale officer at the telecoms giant.

In this position, he led the expansion of the company’s business-to-business (B2B) services and supported the rollout of innovative digital solutions.

Before joining Zain KSA, he held senior positions at Ericsson and Mobily, as well as being a board member for Zain Omanel International (ZOI) and vice chairman of Tamam.

According to the telecoms giant, Eng. AlSadhan has “contributed to developing a forward-looking strategy for long-term partnerships with government entities and leading global tech companies.

"This has enabled the swift introduction of cutting-edge technologies into the Kingdom, while also driving knowledge transfer and localisation," it added.

Jasdip Sensi
