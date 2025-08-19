Yondr to build 550MW data centre in Texas

Construction of the new site is expected to begin in 2026 and is the company's first US project announced under new CEO, Aaron Wangenheim.

The project will bring full-time jobs, generate tax revenue and create opportunities for local businesses during construction and operations, Yondr Group revealed.

Wangenheim said: “The US is a key market for Yondr’s next phase of growth and Dallas is one of the largest and fastest-growing data centre markets in the world. This investment in Dallas is just the beginning.

“Our proven ability to deliver reliable, resilient, and sustainable data centre solutions at scale – backed by the strength of our investors DigitalBridge and La Caisse – positions us incredibly well to support clients in tier 1 markets where they need us.”

The move also adds to the company’s North American projects, which include two data centre in Northern Virginia and one in Toronto.

Additionally, the company is also looking at new locations in other major US cities and continues to grow in Europe, where it already has sites in London, Frankfurt and Amsterdam.

Mayor Clyde Hairston of the City of Lancaster said: "We are delighted to welcome Yondr, a respected data centre developer and operator, to Lancaster. Yondr has pledged to create full-time jobs as a result of this project and provide significant financial support for local events and community initiatives.

“As Lancaster continues to rise as a shining star of Texas, Yondr’s investment further solidifies our city’s place on the map as a hub for innovation, infrastructure, and opportunity. We look forward to seeing their campus take shape and their impact flourish within our community."

