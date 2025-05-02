Yondr and CBRE launch global data centre apprenticeship scheme

CBRE will help run the programme, with apprentices being able to join once a data centre becomes operational, working on site with Yondr and CBRE teams while also training in areas like administration, critical environment engineering and management.

Meanwhile, apprentice recruitment and training will follow local apprenticeship standards, using partnerships with local colleges and training providers, the company revealed.

As a result, they will receive mentoring and practical experience to help them grow their careers in the data centre industry.

The first apprentices are being placed at Yondr’s London data centre campus in Slough.

Each of the three buildings at the 100MW site will host two apprentices. With projects active in the Netherlands and Germany and expansion continuing in North America, Europe and Asia.

Yondr COO of global data centre operations, Paul Hood, said: “As a former apprentice myself, I have always been an advocate of this career route and recognised the value of apprenticeships in selecting talent that is ambitious and pragmatic with a can-do attitude.

“With the partnership of CBRE and support of training providers, we can help guide future talent into the skilled professionals - and dedicated Yondr-ites - of tomorrow. I am very excited that Yondr will not only be shaping young people’s careers but also inspiring them to play a vital role in operating the digital infrastructure on which we all rely.”

CBRE global alliance director of data centre solutions, Andrew Chilcott, added: “The task of operating data centres is distinct from running any other commercial property. It’s vital that the data centre sector nurtures bespoke talent and highlights the potential for varied and exciting careers in our dynamic industry to attract high calibre candidates.

“With our joint investment in this global apprenticeship programme and our commitment to supporting the apprentices we recruit; I am certain that this will be the beginning of a very successful journey for all involved.”

