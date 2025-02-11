Yondr breaks ground on 40MW London data centre in London campus expansion

The 40MW site is being built on the site of a derelict paint factory and is expected to be completed in mid-2026.

The new facility will bring Yondr’s London campus past the 100MW mark, adding to the current 30MW building completed last July and an additional 30MW currently under construction.

Yondr secured local planning approval last August for the third building, designed to blend with the area through features like a green wall facing the canal, offering visual and acoustic shielding.

The site will also feature solar panels installed on the roof to provide a source of renewable energy. The data centre operator also plans to plant new trees and shrubs near the site to support local biodiversity as well as a new walking and cycle route.

Peter Hill, VP of design and construction for EMEA at Yondr said the plans for the new site “demonstrates just how far we have come in embracing sustainability to deliver our carbon neutrality goals and bring forward exemplar data centre developments”.

Breaking ground on its latest addition to its London campus comes as Yondr is scaling its infrastructure efforts, with ongoing data centre projects in Bischofsheim near Frankfurt, Germany and Loudoun County in Virginia , among others.

“Breaking ground on this project is a milestone not just for this building, but also for our London campus and our increasingly strong presence in Europe,” Hill added. “I’d like to thank everyone who has helped progress this project through the design and planning stage, as well as those who have joined us to celebrate today, and I look forward to a smooth construction process and handover next year.”

