Yahoo scraps DEI pages amid Trump’s policy shifts

A section of the technology giant’s website, which was previously focused on DEI, now redirects to the company’s executive leadership team, according to a report by TechCrunch.

However, an earlier version of the leadership page from late 2024 included language referencing diversity and inclusion, but that wording is no longer present on the current site.

Meanwhile, the company’s 2022 diversity report is no longer accessible and shows a “page not found” error.

Additionally, links that previously led to DEI information on Yahoo’s careers site now redirect to the leadership page.

Yahoo spokesperson, Brenden Lee told TechCrunch: ”We revamped our corporate website late last year as the first part of a planned, multi-phase redesign timed to CES and our Yahoo Ads relaunch.

“The first phase reduced the total volume of content by nearly 60% with a focus on streamlining navigation and spotlighting our advertising and business solutions.”

The move follows a raft of tech companies including Google, Meta and Amazon have decided to abandon their DEI goals.

This also comes amid broader national shifts, as President Trump’s administration has taken steps to dismantle DEI programmes, including an executive order signed in January 2025 that removed DEI offices and roles within federal institutions, arguing that such programs were discriminatory.

