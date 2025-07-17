Elon Musk’s xAI eyes Saudi Arabia data centre expansion: report

According to a report by Bloomberg, the technology giant has been in talks with prospective partners in the Middle East.

However, instead of constructing its own facilities, xAI is considering leasing space, with the report pointing to lower energy costs and supportive political factors as key motivations.

The report also claimed Humain is one of the potential collaborators, which has plans to develop 6.6GW of data center capacity over the next decade.

The second prospective partner wasn't identified by Bloomberg, though it's reportedly developing a 200MW data center.

This comes as xAI joined the $30 billion fund AI data centre investment fund set up by BlackRock, Microsoft, and MGX.

Alongside Nvidia, the pair joined the newly named AI Infrastructure Partnership or AIP, which plans to invest in both new and existing AI-focused data centre projects.

