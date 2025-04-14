Data: Work-life balance tops women’s tech struggles

According to research by recruitment firm Lorien, 45% of those surveyed said they struggle with work-life balance, making it the top issue they face in their careers. Around 30% said gender bias and discrimination are their main obstacles.

Meanwhile, 70% of women feel properly represented in their company's leadership. This underrepresentation can discourage others from aiming for leadership roles, the research stated.

However, the report also shows that 54% of women feel discouraged from entering the tech field. This is often due to the lack of role models, mentors and clear career paths for women in the industry.

The report stated: “Promoting work-life balance is another vital step for companies aiming to support women in tech.

“Flexible work arrangements, such as remote work options and flexible hours, can help women balance their professional and personal responsibilities. Companies should also promote a culture that values work-life balance and supports employees in managing their time effectively.”

It added: “This includes implementing unbiased recruitment and promotion processes, providing training on unconscious bias, and creating a safe space for women to voice their concerns. Regularly reviewing and addressing pay disparities can also help in reducing gender bias.”

