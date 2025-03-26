Data: UK women lead in STEM roles, but BAME inclusion lags

The figures, disclosed in a recent letter from the Chair of the Science and Technology Committee, Lord Patrick Vallance, highlight a positive trend for gender equality in a field traditionally dominated by men.

According to the statistics, 58% of DSIT’s science and engineering roles are held by women, compared to 42% by men, marking a notable milestone, given the historical underrepresentation of women in STEM fields.

Chi Onwurah MP, Chair of the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee, said: “It’s a pleasant surprise to see so many women working within DSIT, and such a high percentage within science and engineering roles.

“Before becoming an MP, I was a chartered engineer for many years, and I know how male-dominated the sector can be. Since becoming an MP, I’ve campaigned to help women to pursue opportunities in STEM.

“Diversity isn’t a mere box-ticking exercise – it allows us to combat groupthink and helps us innovate. I hope these statistics can provide encouragement and lessons for the rest of the sector.”

Commenting on the statistics, Michaela Jeffery-Morrison, founder of the Women in Technology World Series, said: "The statistics showing that women now hold 58% of science and engineering roles at DSIT signal a notable shift in gender representation within government STEM positions.

"This progress reflects the impact of long-term diversity efforts and it is great to see. However, the lower representation of ethnic minority staff highlights a continuing challenge in broader inclusivity.

"For the industry, these figures suggest that targeted policies can drive change, but further work is needed to ensure diversity beyond gender, particularly in private-sector STEM roles."

