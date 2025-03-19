Wingu unveils second phase of its facility expansion in Tanzania

Wingu Group announced the successful launch of Phase Two of its facility expansion, the initial phase was completed in 2022.

The new expansion saw significant upgrades - rack power was doubled to support energy-intensive applications with greater efficiency. And has the ability to accommodate additional racks, pods, and cages.

The carrier-neutral data centre offers customers access to a range of connectivity options without exclusive ties to any single network provider.

The upgrade saw the introduction of two Meet-Me-Rooms which will allow multiple operators to interconnect. Advanced biometric security systems have also been integrated to protect both physical assets and sensitive digital data.

A fully redundant uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system will also offer continuous power reliability, to minimising the risk of disruption and safeguarding critical operations.

Anthony Voscarides, co-founder and CEO of Wingu Group, stated, “Our carrier-neutral facility embodies our steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation. It is designed to meet the growing demands of modern digital operations and will drive forward the technological advancement of our region.”

Earlier this year Nicholas Lodge, chief strategy officer at Wingu Africa, spoke exclusively to Capacity on the evolving digital infrastructure landscape in Africa.

He discussed the impact of cloud demand and edge computing on data centres, the balance between sustainability and operational efficiency, and how emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and 5G are reshaping the industry.

At the end of last year Wingu Group launched its TO7 Technology Park in Djibouti. The country has benefited from a $200 million investment in twelve submarine cables linking Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Wingu’s new technology park includes a cable landing station, data centre and centre for innovation to nurture local industry talent.

At the time Lodge, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Wingu, commented “We are excited to witness the launch of the TO7 Technology Park, which will serve as a catalyst for Djibouti’s digital economy.

“This park not only provides world-class infrastructure but also fosters innovation, job creation, and economic growth. It is an important step toward positioning Djibouti as a leader in the global tech space, and we are proud to be part of this journey.”

RELATED STORIES

Wingu Africa, AMS-IX partner to upgrade Djibouti internet exchange

Wingu’s East Africa expansion gains momentum with several signings

Sudatel confirms Wingu.Africa data centre partnership