Vultr secures $329m to boost global AI and cloud expansion

Cloud infrastructure provider Vultr, has announced the closing of a $329 million credit financing package, comprising a $255 million syndicated credit facility and $74 million in lease financing.

The $255 million facility includes a $35 million uncommitted accordion feature and was co-led by financial heavyweights J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, joined by Citi, Goldman Sachs, and KeyBank as participating lenders.

The $74 million in recently closed lease financing was separately arranged for capital expenditure purposes and was led and syndicated by Bank of America.

The capital injection will support Vultr’s aggressive global expansion strategy, currently Vultr operates 32 cloud data centre regions across six continents.

In a statement, Lorenzo Colonna di Paliano, innovation economy market executive at J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking commented, “J.P. Morgan is thrilled to support Vultr’s continued growth and success. Throughout our longstanding relationship, Vultr has shown time and again their ability to innovate and scale in a dynamic sector.

"We’re proud to contribute to their journey and help Vultr achieve new heights in the cloud computing industry.”

Theresa Provencher, managing director of syndications in global leasing at Bank of America, added that the capital expenditure financing will play a key role in supporting both Vultr’s objectives and those of its enterprise clients. “This financing solution will further support Vultr’s growth objectives and those of their clients,” she said.

This credit facility follows Vultr’s first-ever equity raise, completed in December 2024. That round was led by LuminArx Capital Management and AMD Ventures and valued the company at approximately $3.5 billion.

Prior to the equity raise, Vultr had been fully self-funded since its founding in 2014 by David Aninowsky.

J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr, commented, “This milestone credit facility, supported by some of the world’s most respected financial institutions, is a powerful validation of Vultr’s financial strength, operational discipline, and long-term vision. Building on our recent $3.5 billion valuation equity financing, this credit facility will further accelerate our global expansion.”

