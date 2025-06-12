VodafoneThree announces study for a new subsea cable system in the Shetland Islands

VodafoneThree commented that the proposed subsea cable system will deliver high-speed internet and telecommunications services to local communities and businesses.

The initiative, welcomed by the Scottish Government, is seen as critical for supporting the Shetland Islands’ Local Development Plan and future economic growth.

It promises to enhance digital resilience, enable the development of data centres, and bolster essential services across sectors such as health, education, and agriculture.

Richard Lochhead MSP, Minister for Business, praised the move, noting the importance of private investment in ensuring rural and island communities are not left behind in the digital age.

This follows VodafoneThree's rollout of 4G across Shetland under the Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme, a government and industry partnership aimed at improving mobile coverage in rural areas.

Nick Gliddon, director of Vodafone Business, highlighted the vital role of connectivity during discussions with the Shetland Islands Council in November 2024, commenting the cable could bring "significant economic and social benefits."

The project also aligns with VodafoneThree’s ambition to build one of Europe’s leading 5G networks, aiming to deliver 5G Standalone (5G SA) coverage to 90% of the UK population within three years and 99.95% by 2034.

In 2022 the first subsea cable installation for the Shetland HVDC Link began off the Caithness coast. The HVDC link will enhance Shetland’s security of electricity supply and enable the export of renewable energy generated on the islands.

