VodafoneThree and Currys sign exclusive multi-year deal

As a result, VodafoneThree will become the exclusive mobile network provider for the UK retailer.

Additionally, the new deal will also expand home broadband to include mobile broadband (Fixed Wireless Access).

VodafoneThree currently has the UK’s largest full fibre network, reaching 22.5 million homes with fibre or similar speeds, running under the Vodafone brand.

Over time, customers will benefit from VodafoneThree’s £11 billion investment to create the UK’s best network- offering better coverage, speed, and reliability for 99.95% of the UK population by 2034, the company revealed.

VodafoneThree consumer operations director, Jon Shaw, said: “I am delighted that we can announce a new exclusive partnership with Currys just weeks after the creation of VodafoneThree.

“This new wider ranging partnership will allow Currys and VodafoneThree to explore greater opportunities in home and mobile broadband, for consumers and businesses across the UK. It’s an exciting time as we build the UK’s best network, with millions of customers already starting to benefit from unrivalled access to roam across each other’s networks at no extra cost."

Currys chief commercial, Ed Connolly, said: “Signing this multi-year agreement with VodafoneThree demonstrates the strength of our long-term partnership. We’re confident in our shared commitment to providing customers with quality, flexibility and value across mobile, home broadband and mobile broadband too.

“This agreement will allow customers to continue using the improved coverage, speed and reliability of the VodafoneThree network in the UK. Our mobile offering is growing, it’s working for our customers, and it's working for us too.”

RELATED STORIES

VodafoneThree merger marks historic shift in UK mobile – but challenges ‘start now’

BT slams proposed Vodafone/Three merger