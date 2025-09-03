VodafoneThree and Community Fibre partnership to advance fibre in London

The collaboration between VodafoneThree and Community Fibre means that underserved communities across the UK capital city will have greater choice in full fibre broadband, with 550,000 homes across all London boroughs being positively impacted.

VodafoneThree says the partnership will support communities that have historically struggled with older, slower and more easily congested types of broadband technology. Thousands of homes across some of the city’s most densely populated areas have previously had limited choice of provider if they wanted to upgrade to full fibre broadband.

The above figures, which were released by VodafoneThree, explain why the company is prioritising partnerships with multiple full fibre infrastructure specialists. It has already partnered with CityFibre, Openreach and allied itself with Community Fibre earlier in 2025.

It enables VodafoneThree to bring the benefits of full fibre to as many households as possible, making it the internet service provider with the largest full fibre footprint in the UK.

Speaking in June 2025, Max Taylor, CEO at VodafoneThree, said: “Through our strong network of partnerships, we’ve built the biggest full fibre footprint in the country – all part of our commitment to bring fast, reliable broadband to as many households and businesses as possible.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Community Fibre, a company that shares our ambition to improve the customer experience and are looking forward to launching in the market this summer.”

Full fibre broadband from Vodafone and Community Fibre has a top speed of 2.2Gbps, for both uploads and downloads. This is 60x faster than the Fibre To The Cabinet (FTTC) connections, which many London households may still be using, that have maximum speeds of around 67Mbps download and 18Mbps upload.

While FTTC speeds will be adequate for some households, such speeds will struggle to keep up with busy households where multiple people will want to stream, game, work from home and study simultaneously.

There is currently a big push across the UK for businesses and governments to collaborate and recognise that many people – particularly in major cities across the country – still face significant connectivity challenges.

Specifically, with the digital switchover – specifically concerning the UK transition from analogue to digital landlines – campaign groups like have been working with leading telcos to advocate for those who are being digitally excluded.

Speaking to Capacity earlier in the week, CEO of the Digital Poverty Alliance Elizabeth Anderson explained: “We want to break down barriers so that people who do want to be online don’t face disadvantage down to affordability, lack of skills, or lack of confidence. It’s about empowering people who, for whatever reason, don’t feel confident getting online or comfortable getting online.

“In an ideal world, what we feel needs to happen is that everyone has the access that they choose to get online. That means they have access to broadband at home, but also mobile data and the right digital devices for them – whether that’s laptops, tablets or just a smartphone.”

RELATED STORIES

Digital Poverty Alliance CEO: ‘Digital inequality remains a serious societal challenge’

VodafoneThree starts automatic network sharing to boost UK coverage