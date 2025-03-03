Vodafone to launch joint European satellite service with AST SpaceMobile
Ben Wodecki
March 03, 2025 10:01 AM
AST SpaceMobile BlueBird satellite

Vodafone has further expanded its work with satellite firm AST SpaceMobile, unveiling plans to launch a jointly owned European satellite service business.

The joint venture will provide direct-to-device services for mobile network operators (MNOs) across Europe, with the lofty goal of providing 100% geographic coverage “in every part of Europe”.

The joint SatCo will exclusively distribute AST SpaceMobile’s satellite services under a single turnkey arrangement, with a network of ground stations providing backhaul services for satellites in low Earth orbit.

Margherita Della Valle, CEO of Vodafone Group, said: “Vodafone’s space-based mobile broadband will mean our customers can stay connected, wherever they are.

“Our new satellite company will be able to offer this pioneering technology to other European mobile operators through a turnkey service that combines Vodafone’s leading network and engineering with AST SpaceMobile’s ‘antennas in the sky.'”

Vodafone has placed considerable emphasis on satellite connectivity, working closely with AST SpaceMobile, which develops connectivity satellites that are hundreds of square feet long.

The pair inked a long-term commercial deal last December and launched a European-centric satellite connectivity research hub in February as part of its doubling down on space-based services.

AST SpaceMobile’s satellites already operate as remote radio heads where core network capabilities remain with MNOs.

The planned joint venture will expand this by providing backhaul capabilities under Vodafone co-ownership.

“Together with Vodafone, we are poised to accelerate our commercialisation plans across all of Europe, making true mobile broadband from space a reality,” said Abel Avellan, founder, chair, and CEO of AST SpaceMobile.

