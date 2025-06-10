Vodafone teams up with Orca for quantum-powered network optimisation

The partnership will see Vodafone software run on Orca’s flagship PT-2 Series photonic quantum system. Initial uses will see the pair use the quantum computer to solve complex optical fibre cable design challenges before looking at modelling its global network.

Luke Ibbetson, head of research and development of Vodafone, said: “Our work with Orca Computing aims to solve ultra-complex problems which otherwise would take many hours, weeks and even years to process on today’s classical computers.

“Modelling new networks that maximise speed, reliability and coverage for customers, while navigating urban clutter and rural obstacles, could in future take minutes.”

Vodafone joins a growing number of operators exploring quantum technologies. The telco giant is already a member of Digital Catapult’s quantum innovation accelerator and IBM’s Quantum Network , and wants to use the technology to help plan and optimise planning factors, like cable lengths and the location of mobile base stations, to maximise speed and minimise major engineering work.

The pair have already worked together alongside other industry partners at a recent Quantum Technology Access Programme (QTAP) event to solve the Steiner Tree Problem, a complex optimisation challenge that focuses on finding the most efficient way to connect multiple points in a network.

Vodafone has also used the ORCA PT-2 quantum computer to run optimisation algorithms to solve equation problems in minutes, in what would have taken classical computers several hours.

James Fletcher, head of solutions architecture at Orca, said: “ORCA Computing’s continued collaboration with the Vodafone team marks an important step toward achieving practical and commercial quantum advantage.

“We have shown that quantum acceleration of telecommunications use cases is not just a theoretical concept, it’s a viable, deployable and commercially compelling solution.”

Vodafone is the second British telco to have teamed up with Orca, with BT working with the UK-based firm last March to showcase how quantum systems can integrate with classical data centres .

RELATED STORIES

Vodafone joins Digital Catapult's Quantum Accelerator to optimise networks

Vodafone joins IBM’s Quantum Network