Vodafone taps ServiceNow's AI platform to transform business customer support

The pair signed a five-year deal that will see ServiceNow overhaul Vodafone ’s service management for business customers using its AI-powered platform.

Designed to support Vodafone Business’s fixed and mobile connectivity products, "the company's aim is for the platform to provide customers a single view of networks and applications to “enable faster and more accurate responses to service requests and issues”.

Marika Auramo, CEO of Vodafone Business, said: “Vodafone and ServiceNow have created a highly programmable and self-adaptive AI solution befitting of the digital age.

“With AI at its core, we can more easily and effectively support customers with their connectivity needs and digital journeys from large multi-national customers to smaller companies, globally or locally.”

The co-developed offering leverages AI, machine learning , and agentic AI to minimise and manage service interruptions.

Providing customers with detailed data analysis and reporting, the pair aim to help users better monitor their cloud storage and detect cybersecurity threats, among other features.

Beyond the overhaul, Vodafone has exclusively licensed its enhanced service management (ESM) software code to ServiceNow for integration into its Telecom Service Operations Management (TSOM) service assurance solution.

“This collaboration brings together the power of ServiceNow’s AI platform with Vodafone’s deep telecom expertise to give businesses a more proactive, end-to-end view of their services,” said Paul Smith, president of field and customer operations at ServiceNow.

“Together, we’re delivering AI-driven solutions that help service providers move faster and stay ahead of customer expectations as they evolve.”

