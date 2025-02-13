Vodafone takes lion's share of leadership roles in Three UK merger

Joining Max Taylor, CEO of Vodafone UK, and CEO of the future merged brand will be Darren Purkis, Three’s CFO who will continue in that role for the new firm, and Kelly Barlow, Vodafone’s head of new business development, who will lead the company’s strategy and portfolio.

Of the total 11 General Management Team positions, excluding CEO, eight roles were filled by Vodafone staff, with just three from Three.

After receiving clearance from the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last December, the statement unveiling the leadership team suggested the final deal would be completed “in the coming months”.

Joining Purkis and Barlow at the new brand will be Nick Gliddon, who will head up the Business arm, having served as the director of Vodafone Business UK since 2021.

Andrea Donà, Vodafone’s chief network officer, will lead the merger company’s network efforts, while Three CIO Stephen Reidy will lead IT.

Jon Shaw and Rob Winterschladen will take on consumer operations and consumer roles, respectively, while Vodafone’s general counsel, Andy Yorston, will lead legal, security, compliance and risk.

Other leadership positions will include Clare Corkish taking on HR, Stephen Lerner serving as regulatory, government affairs and company secretary, and Nicki Lyons leading on corporate affairs and sustainability.

The General Management Team were chosen following a selection process with their appointments approved by the MergeCo Governance Board, with staff transitioning into their new roles once the CMA process is fully complete and the creation of the new, as yet unnamed entity, is formed.

“I would like to congratulate everyone on their new appointments,” Taylor said. “The new leadership team are all looking forward, following completion of our merger, to integrating our two companies and deliver on our commitment to build the UK’s best network for our customers.”

