Vodafone revenue rises as turnaround efforts start to show
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Vodafone revenue rises as turnaround efforts start to show

Ben Wodecki
May 20, 2025 10:06 AM
Vodafone logo on a smartphone screen in a dark room and a finger touching it.

Vodafone’s fortunes appear to be shifting, with the telco giant reporting revenue growth and signs of recovery in previously underperforming markets such as Germany.

For the year ended 31 March 2025, Vodafone posted total revenues of €37.4 billion, up 2.0% year-over-year, while service revenue rose to €30.8 billion, up 2.8% on a reported basis and 5.1% organically.

The company also raised €13.3 billion in proceeds from the disposals of its Spanish and Italian operations, alongside a partial sale of its stake in Vantage Towers—moves that have significantly reshaped its portfolio and strengthened its balance sheet.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

“Since I set out my plans to transform Vodafone two years ago, Vodafone has changed,” said Margherita Della Valle, chief executive of Vodafone Group.

“We have reshaped Europe, we are seeing the positive impact of our drive for customer satisfaction in all our markets – most noticeably in the UK and Germany – and we have delivered strong operational improvements across the business.”

Germany, Vodafone’s largest market, continues to face challenges. Revenues fell 5.0% in FY25, compared to a 6.4% drop the year before, with the company citing the impact of legal changes to bulk TV contracts in multi-dwelling units (MDUs).

Vodafone described the German business as a “turnaround market” and noted that it contributed 33% of group adjusted free cash flow and achieved its highest-ever customer satisfaction score.

The weaker performance in Germany was offset by solid growth elsewhere.

Vodafone’s operations in Africa, under the Vodacom brand, delivered 11.3% organic service revenue growth, while Türkiye posted a striking 83.4% rise in organic service revenue.

Capacity-Euuropr-2025-600x74.jpg

Della Valle acknowledged that further work remains, but said the company is now positioned for sustainable growth.

“Looking ahead, we expect to see broad-based momentum across Europe and Africa, and for Germany to return to top-line growth during this year. This is reflected in our guidance for profit and cash flow growth for the year ahead.”

RELATED STORIES

Vodafone launches search for new CFO as Mucic leaves for CEO role

Vodafone taps ServiceNow's AI platform to transform business customer support

Vodafone snaps up 15m shares in a week as buyback plans ramp up

Topics

NewsInvestment & FinanceFinancial
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe