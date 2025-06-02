Vodafone Qatar taps Nokia for nationwide 5G network overhaul

The network overhaul will see Nokia deploy a suite of cloud-native core software and network automation tools designed to enhance service delivery and prepare the network for future enterprise and consumer use cases.

The upgrade comes amid surging demand for high-speed connectivity in Qatar, where the ICT sector is projected to grow at an annual rate of 8.5% through 2030.

As part of the deal, Nokia will supply multi-cloud core solutions—including Packet Core, Converged Charging, and network analytics—built on its latest cloud platforms. These will support the rollout of advanced capabilities such as 5G slicing and AI-driven assurance for service reliability.

Nokia’s Digital Operations suite will provide end-to-end orchestration, aiming to support Vodafone Qatar’s shift toward autonomous network functions. Meanwhile, automation across IP and optical networks will be enabled by Nokia’s Network Services Platform (NSP), underpinned by a five-year managed services contract for core operations.

The collaboration expands on the existing partnership between the two firms and is expected to accelerate Vodafone Qatar’s time-to-market for new services while establishing a foundation for emerging digital applications across sectors.

“Our work with Nokia enables us to become more agile and responsive to the evolving needs of customers and businesses,” said Sheikh Hamad Abdulla Jassim Al-Thani, CEO of Vodafone Qatar.

“By integrating advanced fibre, mobile, and cloud capabilities, we are shaping a smarter, more secure network that can support everything from customised home Wifi to the latest enterprise technologies.”

Raghav Sahgal, president of cloud and network services at Nokia, said: “This collaboration reflects the depth of our portfolio and the strength of our partnership with Vodafone Qatar.

“Through more flexible scaling, reliability, and near-zero-touch automation that our advanced core and broadband solutions deliver, Nokia will provide greater network agility and service offerings, and provide our partner with all the tools they need to more efficiently manage and extract greater value from their network assets.”

RELATED STORIES

CoreSite picks Nokia for IP routing upgrade across US data centres