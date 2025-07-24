Vodafone Q1 revenue rises thanks to Three UK merger

Group service revenue rose by 5.3% to €7.9 billion during the same period, driven by increased revenue from the merger of Three UK.

On an organic basis, service revenue grew 5.5%, a 0.1% rise compared to last year, with gains seen across all regions except from Germany.

In Q1, Germany’s service revenue fell 3.2%,whilst organic service revenue increased by 0.9%, respectively. Organic service revenue growth in other Europe of 0.2% with good business growth across the footprint offset by a decline in consumer in Portugal and Romania.

Additionally, in Africa, the telecoms giant saw continued strong organic service revenue growth of 13.8% in Q1.

Organic service revenue rose 0.9%, driven by consumer and wholesale gains, but offset by a drop in business revenue due to ending some managed services contracts.

Mobile service revenue also increased by 19.6%, while organic growth was 0.4%, as gains in wholesale were mostly offset by smaller price hikes compared to the previous year.

Vodafone group CEO, Margherita Della Valle, said: “We have had a good start to the year with strong revenue and EBITDAaL growth. Germany has started its improvement trajectory

and our emerging markets are delivering strong broad-based growth. In the UK, we have completed the merger with Three and are moving quickly to combine our networks to benefit customers.

“Today, we reiterate our full year guidance of growth in profit and cash flow. After two years of transformation and change, Vodafone is now well positioned for multi-year growth across both Europe and Africa.”

