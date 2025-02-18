Ex-Vodafone CEO joins nLighten as chair

In his new position, Read will focus on supporting the company’s strategic expansion, commercial growth and operational excellence.

Read has over 30 years of experience, having spent 22 years at Vodafone, where he played a critical role in steering the company’s global strategy.

As Group CEO and board member from 2014 to 2022, Read headed up the telecoms giant through a period of major business transformation, network expansion and operational development.

Currently, Read holds various high-profile board positions in digital infrastructure across EMEA and the US.

He serves as senior advisor to Global Infrastructure Partners (now part of BlackRock), consultant to I Squared Capital, chair of the board at EXA Infrastructure and non-executive director at Booking Holdings, Radius Global Infrastructure and Oak Consortium.

In addition to his telecom and infrastructure experience, he has held senior finance positions at Miller Freeman Worldwide and Federal Express Corporation.

Commenting on his appointment, Read said: “I am excited to join nLighten at such a pivotal time for the digital infrastructure industry.

“The increasing demand for edge computing and sustainable data centre solutions presents a unique opportunity, and nLighten is well-positioned to lead in this space. I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive nLighten’s continued innovation and growth.”

nLighten CEO and founder, Harro Beusker, added: “We are excited to welcome Nick as Chair to the nLighten Board.

“His leadership experience in telecoms and digital infrastructure, combined with his track record in business transformation, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve our platform. We look forward to working with him.”

